true confessions

Cartoon: How Obama tapped Trump’s phone and founded ISIS

By Matt Bors
Bors170316-1
Bors170316-2
Bors170316-3
Bors170316-4
By Matt Bors

Graphic Culture home | Previous

Follow Graphic Culture: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Story Tags

Tags

×
To Watch This Video

Select your TV provider, sign in and watch!

More providers to come soon.