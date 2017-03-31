state of confusion

Comic: One Weird Trick for Dealing with Government Bashers

By Jen Sorensen
gov-democracy1
gov-democracy2
gov-democracy3
gov-democracy4
By Jen Sorensen

Graphic Culture home | Previous

Follow Graphic Culture: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Story Tags

Tags

×
To Watch This Video

Select your TV provider, sign in and watch!

More providers to come soon.