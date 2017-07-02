A mountain of trouble

One hour with endangered mountain gorillas can change your perspective forever

By Renata Collado
The facial expression of every mountain gorilla is unique. Gazing into their eyes you can sense a connection that goes deeper than just our similar DNA.

Uganda’s mountainous landscape as been ravaged by deforestation. This is a major factor in the decrees of gorillas to an alarming 800 left in the wild between Uganda, Rwanda and Congo.

The colorfully dressed women of Uganda travel on foot for miles every day to gather water for their families. This tradition was upheld in Uganda until recently when women started taking other jobs opportunities such as porters.

A baby riding on his mother's back is a heartwarming sight and a clear sign that mountain gorillas are experiencing an increase in population. This has been possible due to the engagement of the local communities, education and a well thought out conservation program.

Local guards in charge of protecting Uganda’s wildlife against poachers. These men are military trained and experts in patrolling the forest.

A silverback gorilla asserting his dominance over the land. His intimidating size and powerful manner make him a natural leader for the group.

Renata Collado is a photographer and producer currently based in Los Angeles.
She has lived in Mexico City, New York, and Namibia where she worked extensively with wildlife as well as with the educat... more

By Renata Collado
By Renata Collado

After years of deforestation and poaching, gorilla populations are nearing extinction. It’s estimated that only 786 mountain gorillas remain in the wild. Approximately half of them live in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. I was lucky enough to visit this incredible place recently.

It wasn’t as easy as i thought it would be. Hiking through the impenetrable forest was an unexpected journey battling spiders, snakes, and many other creepy crawlers. After three hours of unbearable heat, we finally got a glimpse of a gorilla family. Our guides had given us a couple of rules—the most important one was to be as silent as possible, and the other one was to stay at least five meters away.

We had an hour to enjoy their company and take photos. Our guide was an adopted member of the family, and is the only person who can visit the gorillas. Communication between the guide and the gorillas was key for their well-being and ours.

I was happy to see the community so engaged with the conservation and protection of the gorillas. The animals are valuable to them in so many ways: Not only because they bring tourism, but also other economic opportunity, such as trackers, guards, guides, and porters. At times it seemed like the whole community was working together for the protection of these majestic animals.

