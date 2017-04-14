As you all know, preserved Reagan-era apricot Peggy Noonan won a Pulitzer Prize this week, an event from which we are all still feeling the warm glow, of heroin. We turn with great anticipation to today’s column, her first public pronouncement from her new, more elevated stature.

So, in the matter of Steve Bannon : I think we can agree he brings a certain amount of disorder. They say he’s rough and tough, and there’s no reason to doubt it. They say he leaks like a sieve and disparages his rivals, and this can be assumed to be correct: They all do that in this White House. He is accused of saying incendiary things and that is true. A week into the administration he told Michael Grynbaum of the Times the media should “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.” “I love a gunfight,” he reportedly said in the middle of his latest difficulties. When he tried to muscle members of the Freedom Caucus to vote for the ObamaCare replacement bill, a congressman blandly replied, “You know, the last time someone ordered me to do something I was 18 years old, and it was my daddy, and I didn’t listen to him, either.” When I said a while back that some of the president’s aides are outlandish, and confuse strength with aggression, he was in mind. But there’s something low, unseemly and ugly in the efforts to take him out so publicly and humiliatingly, to turn him into a human oil spot on the tarmac

THE KU KLUX KLAN: Is It Not Rather Unseemly—Even Ugly—to Mock and Disparage Them Simply Because Their Hoods Are Different From Ours?

— My 2018 Pulitzer Prize entry.

Peggy, will you do me the honor, of attending the awards ceremony, with me?