Scenes of dancing, cheering, and resistance from the LGBTQ protest outside the GOP’s Philly retreat
On Wednesday night, after three days of President Trump following through on many of his campaign promises that will have drastic implications for people of color, Muslims, and immigrants, a group of LGBTQ protesters gathered in Philadelphia to protest the administration.
The protest, dubbed the #queerrager, took place outside the Loews Hotel in downtown Philadelphia, where the GOP is holding a retreat Thursday. Hundreds of people protested with chants and dancing, WPVI-TV reported.
Trump has chosen several cabinet nominees with anti-LGBTQ records, and shortly after the inauguration, all mentions of LGBTQ rights were removed from the Whitehouse.gov website.
“We’re dancing through the anger,” one demonstrator wrote on Twitter:
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that the protesters were welcome in his town:
Local media outlets report that more protests are expected Thursday with the retreat and Trump’s visit to the city.