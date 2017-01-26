Scenes of dancing, cheering, and resistance from the LGBTQ protest outside the GOP’s Philly retreat

On Wednesday night, after three days of President Trump following through on many of his campaign promises that will have drastic implications for people of color, Muslims, and immigrants, a group of LGBTQ protesters gathered in Philadelphia to protest the administration.

The protest, dubbed the #queerrager, took place outside the Loews Hotel in downtown Philadelphia, where the GOP is holding a retreat Thursday. Hundreds of people protested with chants and dancing, WPVI-TV reported.

Trump has chosen several cabinet nominees with anti-LGBTQ records, and shortly after the inauguration, all mentions of LGBTQ rights were removed from the Whitehouse.gov website.

“We’re dancing through the anger,” one demonstrator wrote on Twitter:

Guerilla Dance Party happening tonight at Loews Hotel in Philadelphia #BlackOutForHealthCare #ACAworks pic.twitter.com/06ZUY3EpGV — Marie Turnbull (@allymom64) January 26, 2017

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that the protesters were welcome in his town:

We are the City of Brotherly Love & Sisterly Affection. All are welcome here. No matter where you're coming from. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 26, 2017

Local media outlets report that more protests are expected Thursday with the retreat and Trump’s visit to the city.