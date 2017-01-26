The United States of America doesn’t have a lot going for it right now—except for when it comes to tennis. It was no surprise that Serena Williams, one of the if not THE greatest athlete of all time, made it to the final of the Australian Open. She’s potentially up for her 23rd Grand Slam, bringing her closer to Margaret Court’s 24-win record for most Major wins.

But the real story at the Australian Open is that of seven-time major winner Venus Williams, who beat out CoCo Vandeweghe for a spot in the final against her sister Serena. It will be the ninth time the Williams sisters have faced off in a Grand Slam final. At 36, Venus is the oldest woman to reach the Australian Open final. It’s been eight years since she’s been in a Grand Slam final (Wimbledon, 2009) and 14 years since she’s been in the Australian Open final. And she made it y’all. Now watch her twirl and celebrate the fuck out her hard-earned win. We need it.

I love Venus Williams' unbridled joy at reaching another grand slam final — her 1st in 8 years — at age 36 pic.twitter.com/YmLapywyo0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 26, 2017

To her credit, Serena also did a little twirl when she won.