This notorious conspiracy theorist claims the White House offered him unprecedented press access

Alex Jones, a thoroughly debunked, snake oil-selling, “gay frogs“-ranting conspiracy theorist, claimed on Wednesday that his site InfoWars had been offered White House press credentials.

In a video posted online–shot while the red-faced man is driving a car–Jones says getting InfoWars into the White House might be the only way to counter the “little kids” of the mainstream media.

“Here’s the deal, I know I get White House credentials, we’ve already been offered them, we’re going to get them, but I’ve just got to spend the money to send somebody there. I want to make sure it’s even worth it,” Jones, who has said 9/11 was an inside job, says during the nearly 25-minute-long video.

The Sandy Hook truther, who interviewed the president on his show in 2015, went on to say the Trump administration’s media strategy–which, based on Sean Spicer’s briefings so far, seems to involve a whole lot of feeding reporters blatant lies–is “devolving in a good way.” The newly minted White House press secretary has already shaken things up by answering questions from ultra-conservative publications like Breitbart and LifeZette.

Spicer also announced this week that the briefing room, a place where a strict pecking order and decorum have long reigned, would now include four “Skype seats” for journalists who reside at least 50 miles outside of Washington.

If you dare, you can watch Jones’ talking about apparently being offered credentials starting around 11 minutes in:

UPDATE, 12:58 pm: Sarah Sanders, a White House deputy press secretary, denied Jones was offered credentials.

“He is not credentialed for the White House,” she told BuzzFeed. “The White House Press office has not offered him credentials.”