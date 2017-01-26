Jerry Seinfeld made a very dumb Black Lives Matter joke. Let’s break it down for you.

Famous jokester Jerry Seinfeld made a joke today involving Lewis Black and Black Lives Matter because Jerry Seinfeld is keeping things edgy. Yep, it’s happening, here we go.

New!

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Lewis Black.

Black’s life matters.

@Acura! https://t.co/MDGxxNNjgz — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) January 26, 2017

For those of you who aren’t impressed with Seinfeld using a movement created to address institutional and everyday racism in America—specifically the continued killing of unarmed black people by law enforcement—to make a dumb pun promoting his show, allow me to explain the daddiest of dad jokes to you.

It’s funny because Black is Lewis Black’s last name, and in the episode the two comedians drive around in a black 1967 Cadillac. But that’s not all! Black also happens to be the first word in Black Lives Matter, an organization dedicated to combatting the violent racism black people in this country continue to endure! It’s really funny when you think about it, how Seinfeld said, “Black’s life,” referring to Lewis and not to the oppressed racial group in America, “matters.”

But before the PC Police carry out some brutality of their own on Jerry Seinfeld’s joke, let me stop them. It’s a losing battle. Seinfeld has previously discussed his aversion to performing at college campuses due to PC culture, telling ESPN:

“They just want to use these words: ‘That’s racist;’ ‘That’s sexist;’ ‘That’s prejudice.’ They don’t even know what the f—k they’re talking about.” “I have no interest in gender or race or anything like that. But everyone else is kind of, with their calculating—is this the exact right mix? I think that’s—to me it’s anti-comedy. It’s more about PC-nonsense.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Black himself, a man who has made his career on the verge of an enraged nervous breakdown trying to account for all the absurdities of politics, also tweeted about the video and somehow managed not to throw an entire movement under the bus!

Cruising around NYC sharing laughs & stories in a classic 1967 Cadillac Eldorado w/@JerrySeinfeld #ComediansInCars https://t.co/tlHDmhj7Kb pic.twitter.com/xQpbjHeEdJ — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) January 26, 2017

In honor of Seinfeld’s commitment to comedy, here’s a video about one of his lesser projects entitled “The entire bee movie but every time they say bee it gets faster.” Take that Bee-C culture!