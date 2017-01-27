Watch this trainwreck interview with the guy Donald Trump thinks is an expert on voter fraud

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump rounded out his first week in office by tweeting his eager anticipation for the results of an ongoing investigation into his claims that millions of people illegally cast their ballots in the 2016 election—an accusation that has been both thoroughly debunked, and for which he has offered no evidence to substantiate (so, y’know, a “lie”).

Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

“Who,” you ask, “is Gregg Phillips?” Great question.

Phillips is the founder of VoteStand, an “online election fraud reporting app” that “provides you the online tools and support you need to quickly report suspected election illegalities as they happen.” In other words, it’s a snitching app with dubious-at-best methodology.

A quick glance at Phillips’ Twitter account finds a number of wild claims, including assertions that the Department of Homeland Security perpetrated hacks of the American voting systems, that the popular vote is “a creation of haters of the republic,” and that the United Nations is “global fascism.”

Phillips sat down with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday morning to explain his unfounded assertion that millions of people voted illegally. It didn’t go so great—which is to say, “Phillips has literally no idea what he’s talking about.”

Man behind claim of millions of illegal votes says it will be months before he can provide full evidence https://t.co/puQ7tCOpf5 — New Day (@NewDay) January 27, 2017

From cart-before-the-horse logic to excruciatingly awkward pauses, Phillips doesn’t come across as a rigorous elections expert so much as an unqualified child.

As Snopes pointed out, Phillips served in 2012 as managing director for Newt Gingrich’s Winning Our Future super PAC, and had previously asserted that President Obama’s Affordable Care Act was “the biggest voter registration fraud scheme in the history of the world.”