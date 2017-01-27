On Holocaust Remembrance Day—a somber day some used to remember those killed in Nazi concentration camps after being turned away from entering the U.S.—President Donald Trump signed executive orders implementing “extreme vetting” of refugees in an effort to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out.

“We don’t want ’em here. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,” Trump said in remarks before signing the order at the Pentagon. “We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love, deeply, our people.”

“We will never forget the lessons of 9/11,” Trump also said, perhaps unaware that most of the Sept. 11, 2011 hijackers were citizens of Saudi Arabia, a country not on the list of countries subject to “extreme vetting.”

The text of the two orders was not immediately made available, and it remained unclear what Trump’s “extreme vetting” will entail. Earlier this week, it was reported that the order would block visas for anyone from Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen–all predominantly Muslim countries.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network shortly before signing the orders, Trump said priority would be given to Christian refugees seeking asylum in the US.

Trump also signed an order to begin “a great rebuilding of the armed services,” with major investments in new planes, ships, and other defense spending.