A federal court just put a halt to Trump’s immigration ban

A federal judge in Brooklyn for the Eastern District of New York has issued an emergency stay against the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The stay is the result of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two men detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and will shield anyone with a valid visa arriving in the United States from deportation. From the Verge:

The court ruled on a habeas corpus petition filed by the ACLU on behalf of Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, who were denied entry to the US upon landing at JFK airport in New York City and detained indefinitely by Customs and Border Patrol. Darweesh spent a decade working for the United States military in Iraq as an interpreter and engineer and had been granted an entry visa after background checks; Alshawi had been granted a visa in order to join his wife and son who are already permanent residents of the US after their similar service with the US military.

Judge Donnelly "The stay is granted!" — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017

Stay is national — Dale Ho (@dale_e_ho) January 29, 2017

BREAKING: Federal court grants nationwide stay preventing Trump from deporting people currently detained at airports across the country. — ACLU SoCal (@ACLU_SoCal) January 29, 2017

Airports across the country Saturday were met with mass protests against the order, with protesters posting photos and videos of people crowding terminals in San Francisco, New York, and Chicago.

There are easily about 400 people here at SFO now protesting Trump's #muslimban pic.twitter.com/GDiLZjHdaY — Priya Anand (@Priyasideas) January 28, 2017

Stunning scene at JFK airport pic.twitter.com/ZAwnYmELo8 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 28, 2017

Judge Ann M. Donnelly’s stay comes after a Saturday flooded with stories of people arriving to the United States from one of the seven countries Trump designated in his ban—Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—and being detained.

The vastness of the executive order and its crucial lack of guidance on key areas of implementation has led to widespread chaos at airports. American college students have reportedly been unable to return from trips abroad; even green card holders were told they would be barred from re-entering the U.S.

“We’ve gotten reports of people being detained all over the country,” Becca Heller, the director of the International Refugee Assistance Project, told the New York Times. “They’re literally pouring in by the minute.”

Trump’s executive order, signed late Friday, blocks all refugees from entering the country for 120 days, prohibits Syrian refugees indefinitely, and includes a 90-day ban on immigration from the seven predominantly Muslim countries.