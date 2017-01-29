Watch the incredible moment an ACLU lawyer announced the stay against the #MuslimBan

Last night, various courts put a halt on President Donald Trump’s unprecedented executive order banning people from seven Muslim countries from coming to the U.S. The first ruling against the ban came from federal judge in the Eastern District of New York, who issued an emergency stay banning deportations from the order nationwide. The president’s order, which was issued late on Friday has caused chaos and confusion at airports—just hours after the order was signed refugees coming to the U.S. were being detained.

Anthony Romero, who heads the American Civil Liberties Union, announced the victory outside the court last night with a message of hope. "When president Trump enacts laws or executive orders that are unconstitutional and illegal, the courts are there to defend everyone's rights," Romero said.