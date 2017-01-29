Shame on you
A 5-year-old was detained and kept from his mother for hours because of Trump’s #MuslimBan
WJLA/Video
One of the many heart-wrenching stories to emerge after President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States is that of a 5-year-old Iranian boy who was detained for hours and kept from his mother. WJLA, a D.C.-area television station, captured the family reuniting in an emotional video you can find here. The order, which courts have already partially halted, has been met with protests across the country.
The incident involving the 5-year-old boy also elicited appropriate outrage on social media, highlighting the absurdity of detaining a young child.
Tweet from @nxthompson
Tweet from @leeladaou
Tweet from @enidrayeadams
Tweet from @paleofuture
Tweet from @TMPowell
Tweet from @aguynamedtommy
Tweet from @Milbank
Tweet from @lesleyabravanel