A 5-year-old was detained and kept from his mother for hours because of Trump’s #MuslimBan

One of the many heart-wrenching stories to emerge after President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States is that of a 5-year-old Iranian boy who was detained for hours and kept from his mother. WJLA, a D.C.-area television station, captured the family reuniting in an emotional video you can find here. The order, which courts have already partially halted, has been met with protests across the country.

The incident involving the 5-year-old boy also elicited appropriate outrage on social media, highlighting the absurdity of detaining a young child.