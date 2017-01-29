Rudy Giuliani outs Donald Trump, says #MuslimBan is really about religion

Bless his heart. In trying to defend President Donald Trump’s latest policy orders, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed Trump admitted in a phone conversation that he wanted to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

Just yesterday Trump denied that his Friday executive order was a step toward banning Muslims from the U.S., as he promised to do as a candidate.

“It’s not a Muslim ban, but we are totally prepared. It’s working out very nicely,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

But in an appearance on Fox News last night, Giuliani said, “I’ll tell you the whole history of it. So, when [Trump] first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban.’”

Giuliani continued: “He called me up, he said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.’”

The former mayor added that he then formed a commission per Trump’s request to explore the issue, “and what we did was we focused on, instead of religion, danger.”

Trump’s executive order bars all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days, prohibits Syrian refugees indefinitely, and includes a 90-day ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

A federal judge issued an emergency stay on Trump’s order last night, pending a hearing on a lawsuit filed by rights groups.

Watch Giuliani’s entire exchange: