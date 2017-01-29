Here’s why many opponents of Trump’s #MuslimBan are deciding to #DeleteUber

Over the last day, many opponents of President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven predominately-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. have decided to #DeleteUber.

The push came last night. New York taxi drivers joined in the protests against Trump’s executive order by refusing to serve customers at John F. Kennedy International Airport for an hour, but Uber did not.

In fact, the company tweeted about its drivers offering rides at the airport.

Critics say the fact that Uber continued to give rides and advertised its services demonstrated the company tried to profit off the strike.

Uber responded to the criticism with a statement: “We’re sorry for any confusion about our earlier tweet—it was not meant to break up any strike. We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially tonight.”

That didn’t ease many customer’s concerns though—especially considering Uber’s CEO has agreed to work with Trump and has joined his business advisory group. “We’ll partner with anyone in the world as long they’re about making transportation in cities better, creating job opportunities, making it easier to get around, getting pollution out of the air and traffic off the streets,” CEO Travis Kalanick told employees last week.

Uber has indicated it plans to provide some financial relief to their drivers who will be directly impacted by the executive order, though details about how that will work have yet to be released. Even so, several customers are seeing Uber’s willingness to work with Trump and its lack of solidarity during yesterday’s strike as unacceptable. They’re voting with their dollars and have decided to #DeleteUber