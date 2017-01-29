With most of the nation up in arms over the anti-Muslim ban that literally split families apart over the weekend, President Donald Trump sat down with his own family and staff Sunday afternoon to watch the Disney Pixar film Finding Dory.

Some Twitter users didn’t take kindly to that, expressing disbelief while others mocked the president.

The film, last year’s sequel to 2003’s popular animated movie Finding Nemo, stars big Hillary Clinton supporter Ellen DeGeneres as the voice of Dory. While promoting the film last year, DeGeneres called Trump “a bully,” telling ABC News:

He represents a bully. He can deny that, but I think if you look at the definition of a bully, and he just says, ‘Oh, I just attack back. If someone attacks me, I’m going to attack back.’

Trump’s day wasn’t all cartoons, however, as the unpopular president also fielded calls from King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, The Hill reported.

According to Bloomberg Politics, Trump has personal business interests in all three of those countries, including luxury condos in three South Korean cities, a golf course as well as luxury villas in Dubai, and a development project outside of Mecca. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were not included in Friday’s list of predominantly Muslim countries whose nationals are temporarily banned from entering the U.S.