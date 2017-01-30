Donald Trump is making up ridiculous alternative facts to defend his appalling Muslim ban

After another whirlwind weekend of mass protests across the country–as protesters flooded airports and city streets over President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the entry of all refugees, as well as people from seven predominantly Muslim countries—the president lashed out on Monday morning, tweeting that the only people to blame for the situation were…Delta Airlines and Chuck Schumer.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump’s protestations leave a lot to be desired.

A Delta Airlines glitch on Sunday evening did ground flights at 170 airports around the country but the FAA said the outages didn’t affect international flights.

An anonymous Homeland Security official told CNN that 109 travelers to the U.S. were detained under Trump’s order, but it’s not clear where Trump was drawing his total of 325,000. Confusion over the scope of the order ruled the weekend, with mass uncertainty over whether or not dual citizens and immigrants with green cards granting them permanent legal resident in the country could also be refused entrance.

To suggest computer issues, protesters, and “the tears of Senator Schumer” were to blame, rather than Trump’s likely unlawful executive order, is disingenuous at best and malicious obfuscation at worst.