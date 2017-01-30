Read this Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s blistering attack on Trump’s immigration ban

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi issued a devastating statement attacking President Donald Trump’s immigration ban this week, blasting it as the work of “hardliners” meant to “justify extremist and fanatic behavior.”

Farhadi, an Oscar-winning director whose film The Salesman is nominated for a Best Foreign Picture award this year, announced he would not attend the February 26 ceremony, even if he were to be allowed into the United States from his native Iran—one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by Trump’s executive order.

“I neither had the intention to not attend nor did I want to boycott the event as a show of objection,” Farhadi explained, citing the film industry’s longstanding resistance to “fanaticism and extremism.”

“However,” Farhadi continued, “it now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip.”

Farhadi is, in fact, the second Iranian to boycott this year’s Oscars over Trump’s draconian immigrant plans. Last week, The Salesman star Taraneh Alidoosti announced that she, too, would be skipping the awards ceremony. In a short message posted to Twitter, Alidoosti explained simply that “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist.”

Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo — Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017

In response to Trump’s travel ban, the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences reportedly issued a statement of their own, condemning the possibility that Farhadi could be barred from attending the annual awards show:

The Academy celebrates achievement in the art of filmmaking, which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences. As supporters of filmmakers—and the human rights of all people—around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.

While this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards featured wall-to-wall attacks on the immigration ban, it remains unclear what further effect Trump’s order will have on the February 26 Oscars.

Farhadi’s full statement is below: