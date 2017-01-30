It seemed like Hollywood came together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday to specifically express support for immigrants and refugees who have been affected by Donald Trump’s executive orders. On stage, actors vowed to keep telling powerful and diverse stories, but the actual awards themselves championed inclusivity as well.

Nearly half of the awards handed out last night went to actors of color and casts of color and last night, 23 people of color went home with a SAG award, which appears to be more than any other year in the ceremony’s 23-year history.

Let’s do the math.

Hidden Figures won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It has five black cast members. Three out of four top film acting awards went to black actors. Denzel Washington took home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading role for Fences, Viola Davis won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role—also for Fences—and Mahershala Ali won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight.

The cast of Stranger Things, which took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, includes two black actors, and Orange Is The New Black, which won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series features 13 actresses of color. It should be noted that the majority of awards won by POC last night went to black actors and actresses, with Latinx actors only winning an award as part of the OITNB ensemble. While Riz Ahmed, Dev Patel, and Rami Malek did garner nominations, no other people of color were awarded.

In other fun facts last night, both Viola Davis and Uzo Aduba became the first black women to win five overall SAG Awards, (including individual and ensemble cast awards)!