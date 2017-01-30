Samantha Bee will be hosting an anti-White House Correspondents’ Dinner in defiance of Trump

Every year, the White House Press Corps and Other Celebrity Friends don their finest and fanciest garb and attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, in which journalists rub elbows with Hollywood and the political elite. It’s also the setting where the President of the United States is subjected to a roast by a comedian and of course gets to make a few jokes and jabs himself.

That’s what would normally happen. But because this is a completely abnormal time in this country with a completely abnormal human being in charge (one who is so thin-skinned that a single mean poke might literally pop the fart-filled balloon that is our president), one brave woman has decided to step up and host a dinner of her own.

Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee, a Canadian-American dual citizenshipped goddess among us cretins, has taken it upon herself to host something called “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” on April 29, the very night the Correspondents’ Dinner usually takes place. Proceeds from the dinner will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists. In a press release, Bee said:

Executives at TBS offered their full support of the gala by nodding politely and then muttering under their breath as we turned around…The evening is sure to bring plenty of surprises, music, food and laughter — and if you’re not careful you just might learn something. Specifically, you’ll learn how screwed we’d be without a free press.

As far as the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner goes, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of fanfare. The dinner is technically happening, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, “many TV news sources” they got in touch with admitted they hadn’t made plans for it yet. Some even mentioned making donations in lieu of purchasing a ticket. More room for Breitbart and Infowars!

Sam Bee has covered the absurdities of American politics for well over a decade and has consistently provided us with a range of commentary, from hilarity to rage to sobering profundity. It should be interesting to see how this event unfolds.