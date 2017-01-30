White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer went in front of reporters on Monday and tried to put a positive spin on President Trump’s newly implemented order banning people in seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering America—a ban which has resulted in widespread chaos at airports across the country, and which prompted a swift and furious backlash.

Spicer might as well have tried to divide by zero.

“The president recognizes that it is his duty and obligation to keep this country safe,” he explained (wow, no kidding??) when pressed on the fact that jihadist organizations have already seized upon the immigration ban as propaganda for their causes.

But he saved his best (by which I mean worst) material for his attempt to dismiss the hardship Trump’s order caused as a minor hassle. “109 [people] were temporarily inconvenienced for the safety of us all,” he said.

Temporary inconvenience doesn’t sound like much—going to the DMV is a temporary inconvenience—but as protesters around the country saw over the weekend, its effect was decidedly traumatic on those caught in the ban’s crosshairs, including a five-year old Iranian boy, who was separated from his mother, and detained for hours—an “inconvenience” Spicer tried and failed to write off with a truly breathtaking justification.

“To assume,” Spicer said, “that just because of someone’s age or gender or whatever that they don’t pose a threat would be misguided and wrong.”

Yup. We should all be considering five year olds kept from their mothers for hours on end to be potential threats from here on out.

Trump’s immigration ban has been temporarily halted by a federal judge.