Acting Attorney General Sally Yates—who was appointed by Barack Obama, not President Donald Trump—has directed her Justice Department lawyers not to mount a legal defense of Trump’s executive order which bans refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Yates announced her decision in a letter to the DOJ, which was first reported by CNN and the New York Times. In the letter, she flatly declared that she was not “convinced that the executive order is lawful.”

BREAKING: Deputy Attorney Sally Yates (current acting AG) says DOJ will not defend Trump executive order. pic.twitter.com/BN13dFVYmx — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) January 30, 2017

She wrote, in part:

I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right. At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful. […] For as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.

Yates is in her post because Jeff Sessions, Trump’s Attorney General nominee, has not been confirmed by the Senate yet. Presumably, Sessions—whose nomination the Senate Judiciary Committee is formally considering on Tuesday—will reverse her decision, allowing the DOJ to defend the order in court. (Lawsuits against the ban have been filed in multiple states.) Nevertheless, Yates’ move represents an extraordinary act of public defiance.

Trump has the power to fire her; there was no immediate word on whether he would. Roughly an hour after news of Yates’ decision broke, he tweeted: