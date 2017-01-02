Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office just delivered a sharp rebuke to Fox News and the Trump administration’s Islamophobic rhetoric.

The letter came after Sunday’s shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, where six people were killed.

Trudeau’s director of communications, Kate Purchase, wrote an open letter to Fox News on Tuesday after the channel mis-identified the shooter in the Quebec City shooting as Moroccan in a story and a tweet, the ABC reports. The suspect was Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, a French-Canadian white man.

Purchase’s letter also criticizes policies “trying to build walls and scapegoat communities” and contradicted the rhetoric that Trump has used to justify his Muslim ban, pointing out that “Muslims are predominantly the greatest victims of terrorist attacks around the world.” Purchase posted the letter to Twitter:

Earlier today I sent an email to @FoxNews about their misleading tweet yesterday. We will continue to stand up for our citizens (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sGz47PxMcb — Kate Purchase (@katepurchase) January 31, 2017

Fox News then deleted the tweet.

“FoxNews.com initially corrected the misreported information with a tweet and an update to the story on Monday. The earlier tweets have now been deleted,” Fox News managing director Refet Kaplan in a statement to reporters. “We regret the error.”

The day that the U.S. government’s ban went into effect, Trudeau tweeted a message of welcome to immigrants and refugees from Canada: