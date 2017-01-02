Like every single brand on Twitter, the Atlanta Police Department wanted to get in on the big news of the afternoon on Wednesday that Beyoncé is pregnant with twins.

But they steered off course when they tried to make their message…servicey, tweeting: “#Beyonce may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!”

The tweet only lived to see the light of day for about five minutes before it was deleted.

screenshot via Fusion

People did not take kindly to the suggestion that they would celebrate Beyoncé’s pregnancy with gunfire.

The Atlanta Police Department really just tweeted advising people against celebrating Beyonce's pregnancy with "celebratory gunfire"? — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) February 1, 2017