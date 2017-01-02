Literally everything about this Mel Gibson police brutality movie sounds horrifying

Mel Gibson is famous for many reasons.

He’s famous for calling a police officer “sugar tits” and insisting that “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world” during a DWI traffic stop in 2006.

He’s famous for screaming at his then-girlfriend that if she were to be “raped by a pack of niggers” it would be her own fault, back in 2010. He’s also famous for admitting that he hit his girlfriend.

Oh, he’s made some movies, too.

And my guess is that soon he’ll be famous for starring in what sounds like the worst idea for a police drama of all time.

According to Variety, Gibson is teaming up with Vince Vaughn (money, baby!) in Dragged Across Concrete, a forthcoming film by S. Craig Zahler, that seems set to tackle the complex and oftentimes-racially fraught issue of police brutality by…glorifying it?

Per Variety:

Gibson and Vaughn will play cops who are suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics gets wide attention. They then descend into the criminal underworld to exact vengeance.

…um, what?

Police brutality is an emotional, and complicated issue—one which has galvanized activists and prompted calls for substantive change in the way the United States looks at law enforcement. Rather than give the issue—one which genuinely affects millions of people every day—a thoughtful and nuanced examination, it sounds as if Dragged Across Concrete will simply treat police brutality as an excuse to watch Mel and Vince crack some skulls on a shoot-em-up quest for “vengeance.” Making matters worse, Dragged Across Concrete comes after a year full of intense protests over the excessive use of police force—oftentimes against unarmed black men—across the country.

It sounds like Dragged Across Concrete is literally the only way you could get me to see this movie.