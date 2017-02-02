The quiet and wonderfully shady way bookstores are hitting back at Trump
If you are in need of letting out a primal scream, you might want to head to your nearest bookstore or library for some relief. Mostly because yelling is strictly frowned upon there, but also because you will probably stumble upon some delightfully shady—and informative—reads of Donald Trump. Yes, we mean both the Oprah’s Book Club kind and the Maxine Waters all-the-time variety.
This library in Illinois went for subtlety, mixing in a book about political parties with stories about refugees.
Tweet from @SatwoodY
Bookstores from Boston to Los Angeles made refugees—and the countries from which Trump banned immigration—the focus.
Tweet from @LATimescitybeat
Tweet from @SFist
Others offered a bit more pointed displays. But to be fair, 1984 is a bestseller right now for a reason.
Other displays were more direct.
If you’re a fan of spicy signage or Amazon canopy-levels of shade, you’ve come to the right place.
Tweet from @sarahkendzior
Because not all heroes wear capes.
Not everyone is on the anti-Trump bandwagon. Apparently, two places where can find unabashed Trump love on display are Costco and Russia.
Tweet from @bill_easterly
But that’s where some good, literate Samaritans took matters into their own hands. Kudos to the person who tried to cover up the Trump book with Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.
Will Trump, an avid cable news watcher and avowed non-reader, notice these inspiring-yet-savage displays of resistance spreading across the country? Yeah, probably not.