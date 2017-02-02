The quiet and wonderfully shady way bookstores are hitting back at Trump

If you are in need of letting out a primal scream, you might want to head to your nearest bookstore or library for some relief. Mostly because yelling is strictly frowned upon there, but also because you will probably stumble upon some delightfully shady—and informative—reads of Donald Trump. Yes, we mean both the Oprah’s Book Club kind and the Maxine Waters all-the-time variety.

This library in Illinois went for subtlety, mixing in a book about political parties with stories about refugees.

Bookstores from Boston to Los Angeles made refugees—and the countries from which Trump banned immigration—the focus.

This local bookstore responded to President Trump’s immigration order with powerful window displays https://t.co/NNQ85EpdNP pic.twitter.com/UtvRAeecJz — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) January 31, 2017

Others offered a bit more pointed displays. But to be fair, 1984 is a bestseller right now for a reason.

this airport bookstore appears to be sipping that tea ☕️ pic.twitter.com/3JKwatPvPY — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 28, 2017

Other displays were more direct.

If you’re a fan of spicy signage or Amazon canopy-levels of shade, you’ve come to the right place.

Quite possibly the best book display ever.

Via @childrensbooksdaily #feminism pic.twitter.com/h3OBDVjCCg — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) October 20, 2016

Because not all heroes wear capes.

Not everyone is on the anti-Trump bandwagon. Apparently, two places where can find unabashed Trump love on display are Costco and Russia.

I'm a big #Costco fan. But I was infuriated today by the prominent display of several anti-Clinton/pro-Trump books. pic.twitter.com/ZqvXxF1Pew — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) September 11, 2016

But that’s where some good, literate Samaritans took matters into their own hands. Kudos to the person who tried to cover up the Trump book with Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

Someone at Costco turned over all of Trump's books pic.twitter.com/Whr74yGUHx — Adam Martin (@AdamDrewMartin) December 23, 2015

We were in the bookstore and my little sister saw a Donald Trump book and started blocking it with other books. I've never been so proud 😭 — Emma (@EmmaBarton98) December 30, 2016

Will Trump, an avid cable news watcher and avowed non-reader, notice these inspiring-yet-savage displays of resistance spreading across the country? Yeah, probably not.