Texas wants to ban sanctuary cities. These protesters are fighting back.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Thursday to protest a bill that would ban cities and public universities in the state from designating themselves as “sanctuaries” for undocumented immigrants.

The Texas Senate’s State Affairs Committee is meeting to discuss SB 4, which would bar sanctuary cities and sanctuary campuses from existing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has expressed his enthusiastic support for such an effort. If passed, SB 4 would deny state grant funds to local law enforcement agencies that choose not to cooperate with federal immigration officials, the Texas Tribune reported.

In response, nearly 500 people made their way to the state capitol in Austin to testify against and to protest the bill. Initially, many were not permitted into the actual senate chamber.

Here's what the entryway to the Senate chamber looks like. The line goes around the rotunda. #txlege pic.twitter.com/FO4ocwafKN — Madlin Mekelburg (@madlinbmek) February 2, 2017

They are saying the senate chamber is full & aren't letting anyone else in but there are plenty of open seats. #SB4 pic.twitter.com/LHy9LGq9Lt — Katie Graham (@K80Blog) February 2, 2017

Immigrants hang petitions demanding TXSenCommittee of StateAffairs #StopSB4 &stop terrorizing immigrants #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/xuC1DiGq2b — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) February 2, 2017

When people were allowed inside, some clapped and chanted as the legislators discussed the bill. Officials repeatedly warned the protestors that they could be removed. Some were escorted out by officers.

Protestors interrupt the hearing yet again, yelling #SB4 is "fascist" and "racist", many applaud and they are removed. pic.twitter.com/M2L8dcDyTf — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) February 2, 2017

DPS officers in gallery warning folks not to clap, raise fists or support protesters . Will be removed if they do #txlegelive #txlege #sb4 — Julian Aguilar (@nachoaguilar) February 2, 2017

Three more people removed from the gallery for singing. Their banner said "Our generation is watching you!"#txlege #SB4 — Lyanne A. Guarecuco (@lyannealexia) February 2, 2017

In a rally on the Capitol grounds, undocumented students and other opponents of the bill shared their experiences with those waiting to enter the chamber, before getting in line themselves.

Estefania Ponce, undocumented student: "Austin is the place we call home. We will not allow our home to be infiltrated by fear." #txlegelive pic.twitter.com/tveNbDGyJ0 — Mariana Alfaro (@marianaa_alfaro) February 2, 2017

In a video posted on Twitter, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called sanctuary cities “policies that make you unsafe.” Research, however, suggests that sanctuary cities are actually safer–not just for undocumented immigrants, but for everyone. Other studies suggest immigrants are actually less likely to commit crimes than people born in the U.S.