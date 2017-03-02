Did the Swedish government just brutally mock Donald Trump’s infamous all-male photo op?

When Donald Trump signed his executive order barring federal funds for international nongovernmental organizations that promote, or even mention abortion, many were quick to point out that he did so as an old white man flanked by other old white men (well, except Jared Kushner, who just has an old soul.)

On Friday, Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lövin took a not-so-subtle shot at Trump’s testosterone-heavy entourage, tweeting a glimpse at her recent bill signing, surrounded entirely by women.

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

Just for fun, let’s put those pictures side by side, and you tell me which seems better to you: A room full of Scrooge McDucks denying money for women’s health care, or a group of fierce-looking Swedish women pledging to protect the environment “for a safer and better future”?

Speaking with the Agence France-Presse news agency, Löving explained that, “We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo.”

Interpret away, folks!