On Friday night, James Robart, a judge who was appointed by George W. Bush to the Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington, issued the most comprehensive order yet against Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. Robart ordered a temporary end to the ban around the country.

Almost immediately, airlines began allowing passengers who had been affected by the ban to fly to the U.S. again. The White House has promised to swiftly appeal Robart’s ruling, but, as of this moment, the Muslim ban is temporarily dead.

And Donald Trump can’t handle it.

First, his press secretary, Sean Spicer, issued a furious statement decrying the ruling and calling it “outrageous.” But the statement was soon replaced by an updated statement which removed the word “outrageous.” Presumably, Spicer thought that screaming about a constitutionally ordained process in this manner lacked a certain decorum.

Two White House statements, 15 minutes apart. Someone decided to pull "outrageous." pic.twitter.com/AImLdw6ndU — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 4, 2017

Then, Trump himself weighed in on Saturday morning. You guessed it: not happy.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

(Ed. note: it wasn’t so much that Trump was saying who could and couldn’t come into the country; it was more that, in the opinion of many, he was applying an explicitly prohibited religious test to that process.)

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

(Ed. note: it’s also interesting that Trump is calling the ban a ban. What happened to it not being a ban?)

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

(Ed. note: “so-called judge” is a weird thing to call a real judge who just blocked one of your policies.)

It’s always nice to see Trump handle setbacks like these in the calm and dignified manner we’ve come to expect from him.