Trump just leveled a direct threat at California over its immigration policies

Donald Trump issued a threat to the state of California over its immigration policies during his Super Bowl interview on Sunday.

The state legislature is considering a bill that would turn all of California into a “sanctuary state” for undocumented immigrants. Asked by Bill O’Reilly for his thoughts, Trump said he might pull federal funds from California if the measure passed.

“If we have to, we’ll defund. We give tremendous amounts of money to California,” he said. “California in many ways is out of control, as you know. Obviously, the voters agree, or else they wouldn’t have voted for me.”

It’s unclear which voters Trump is referring to. Here, for instance, is how California vote turned out, according to the state’s official results.

California is also one of the states least dependent on federal funding to maintain its finances.

Watch: