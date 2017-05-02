If there is one snack most people watching the Super Bowl are going to be munching on, it’s going to be guacamole. It’s basically the official snack of football, and Avocados From Mexico know that.

So the Avocado Producers and Exporting Packers Association of Mexico (APEAM) and Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) took out a Super Bowl ad.

Despite their attempt to completely remove any political implication in their ad by including Jon Lovitz in their campaign, merely airing it is probably enough of a political statement. It was, after, all, it was merely 10 days ago that President Donald Trump floated the idea of enacting a 20% border tax on Mexican goods after Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a meeting with our leader.