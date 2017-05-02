During the Super Bowl, Airbnb aired an ad calling for the radical notion of “acceptance,” using the hashtag #weaccept. Its message of tolerance for people of all faiths, colors and backgrounds is your standard stuff, except that Donald Trump will hate it completely.

The 30-second spot was part of a campaign the company launched today, pledging to “ provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need,” starting with “refugees, disaster survivors, and relief workers,” with plans to expand and house other displaced people.

It should be noted that despite its general message of togetherness and uniting travelers of all walks, Airbnb has essentially become a platform for racial discrimination—something it mentions in its campaign memo and promises to continue to address. Apparently, a multi-million dollar Super Bowl ad is as good a place as any to start.