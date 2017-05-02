If you are sick of American television celebrating the vapidity of crass wealthy white women, World of Tanks has the answer. Guess what it is. It’s tanks.

The ad is part of a campaign that involves tanks interrupting parodies of guilty pleasure reality television shows and, um, male enhancement commercials. Honestly, unbridled military imperialism destroying the rich and illustrious culture that has blossomed in America’s 241-year history is pretty much where we’re at for 2017. But then again, that ED medication ad technically could be a statement on militant feminism taking down the white patriarchy. It’s the Super Bowl. Anything is possible! Except for the Pats scoring, apparently ;].