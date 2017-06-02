This veterans’ group just debuted a show-stopping ad directly addressing Donald Trump

A progressive veterans‘ group on Monday morning debuted an ad directly addressing draft dodging President Donald Trump, telling him that his policies are quickly transforming this country into “not the America I sacrificed for.”

“President Trump, I hear you watch the morning shows. Here’s what I do every morning,” the 30-second ad spot opens, as a man starts doing squats on a weight machine.

“Look, you lost the popular vote. You’re having trouble drawing a crowd. And your approval rating keeps sinking. But kicking thousands of my fellow veterans off their health insurance by killing the Affordable Care Act and banning Muslims won’t help. That’s not the America I sacrificed for,” the voiceover continues, as the camera zooms out to reveal the veteran–who fought in Afghanistan–is working out with only one leg.

“You want to be a legitimate president, sir? Then act like one,” the spot, which debuted during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” finishes.

In a statement posted online, VoteVets said they targeted “Morning Joe” as a program Trump, a cable news devotee, frequently watches. The group also plans to buy air time during morning news shows on other networks “to get in front of his face.”

VoteVets said they took out the ad in part because Trump hasn’t set up a White House hotline for veterans, a promise he made on the campaign trail.