Melissa McCarthy, dressed in a boxy, ill-fitting suit and antagonizing reporters with a super soaker, earned rave reviews for her instantly iconic impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during last weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

The send-up reportedly ruffled feathers in the White House—especially the feathers belonging to one Donald J. Trump. But wait until you hear why Trump hated the sketch so much. It wasn’t because SNL was making fun of his flack. No, it was how the show did it, with Politico reporting that Donald Trump was actually most insulted by the fact that Spicer was played by a woman.

According to Politico (emphasis added):

More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the “opposition party,” and developing a functional relationship with the press.

Yes, being parodied by a female comedian is much more embarrassing than being a real life, alternative facts-spewing attack dog for Trump.

To his, uh, credit (???) Spicer indicated on Monday that he definitely got the joke, he saw what you guys were going for there, but suggested SNL “could dial back” a bit, noting about one bit mocking his extreme levels of gum-chewing that there were “way too many pieces in there.”

This is one White House that definitely gets humor.