Obama kitesurfing is the meme we need right now

Barack Hussein Obama, 44th president of the United States and second of his name, made a promise to himself—no, a promise to the world—that he was going to treat himself and former First Lady Michelle Obama to a much-deserved vacation once they handed over the keys to the White House to its current occupants.

Where, we wondered, as he flew away from the White House lawn for the last time, would Obama go and how would he spend his newfound free time? Well now we know, thanks to Virgin founder Richard Branson, who’s apparently been hanging out with Obama on his private island in the Caribbean.

“One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii,” Branson wrote on the Virgin website. “When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: ‘this will be the last time you surf for eight years.'”

And so, Branson did what any sensible billionaire with a private island entertaining the Obamas would do: he took them kitesurfing in the crystal blue waters of the British Virgin Islands. Naturally, the moment Branson posted photos of the outing the internet (understandably) lost its mind:

As if the photos themselves weren’t enough to convince you that Obama is, perhaps, the chillest, most athletic president we’ve had in recent memory, Branson took it upon himself to post video footage of his afternoon with the Obamas during which the two men apparently challenged one another to a kitesurfing contest.

In other news, our current president is allegedly throwing tantrums about Saturday Night Live making fun of his staffers and the White House is flat-out lying about the media’s competency because the president doesn’t like being criticized for being bad at his job.