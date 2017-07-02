One of Donald Trump’s mortal enemies might have found the perfect way to get under his skin

After a report in Politico suggested that President Trump was very upset that Melissa McCarthy–an actor who is both hilarious and a woman–had played White House spokesperson Sean Spicer on SNL this past weekend, users on Twitter asked famous Donald Trump-hater and other woman Rosie O’Donnell if she would consider playing Trump’s nefarious chief adviser Steve Bannon.

Her answer? If asked, she’d definitely be down.

“i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready,” O’Donnell tweeted in response.

I'm begging you @SNL – please get Rosie O'Donnell to play "President Bannon" over #BLOTUS. He'll melt like the Wicked Witch! #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/DhaZuvgtvH — Captain Janeway (@CaptJaneway2017) February 7, 2017

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

Trump’s long-standing feud with O’Donnell is the stuff of infamy.

For years, Trump has made it clear that he is most definitely, unequivocally, not a fan of the television personality and activist.

@realDonaldTrump – wow u r an ass http://t.co/aL3WQ0cL in every way – — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 14, 2011

And O’Donnell herself certainly doesn’t like the president either.

https://t.co/EvxYa7A4bL — the 5 mins orange anus can't seem to get over — tell the truth – shame the donald #ImWithHer — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 27, 2016

I AM WITH ANYONE – LITERALLY – BUT HIM – GOOD GOD AMERICA DONT THROW OUR LEGACY AWAY – OUR BRIGHTEST MEN HAVE LED US THROUGH – HE CANT B 45 https://t.co/6VPBY1j3RE — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 18, 2017

O’Donnell isn’t the only Trump celebrity enemy fighting back.

Last week, guest host and fellow target of Trump’s online ire Kristen Stewart made fun of the president’s past tweets about her in the show’s opening monologue.

“The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so OK,” Stewart said. “And, Donald, if you didn’t like me then you’re really probably not going to like me now ’cause I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Granted, Vanity Fair pointed out that SNL rarely asks the internet for its input on casting. Still, nothing is impossible, so maybe O’Donnell will get her chance at the ultimate revenge.