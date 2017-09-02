In a unanimous decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled against reinstating Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban on Thursday.

Breaking: Ninth Circuit refuses to lift order blocking Trump travel ban…link to opinion https://t.co/dz8O6JKJwm pic.twitter.com/75xp7RKcRK — Jacob Gershman (@jacobgershman) February 9, 2017

The case, State of Washington v. Trump, was decided by a three-judge panel. It was heard after the Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit to lift the temporary suspension of Trump’s executive order, which bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Thursday’s ruling means that, for now, the ban is still suspended.

The three judges appeared to have rejected virtually all of the federal government’s arguments in its decision.

Govt: courts cannot meaningfully review executive orders. Ninth Circuit: this is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/6Inahxt9gF — Matthew Segal (@segalmr) February 9, 2017

Ninth Circuit also declines to limit the TRO's scope. pic.twitter.com/CyVLLgJFMM — Matt Ford (@fordm) February 9, 2017

The weakness of the Fed's case was not lost on the 9th Cir. pic.twitter.com/8RMPuJLzor — Katherine Franke (@ProfKFranke) February 9, 2017

Court is scornful & dismissive of Trump DOJ's claim that ban necessary for security: "no evidence" for that at all https://t.co/VTPZKQE0RZ pic.twitter.com/S1V5KInmtq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2017

THIS IS BIG: 9th Circuit judges say Donald Trump's sweeping talk of a "Muslim ban" can be used as evidence for discrimination. pic.twitter.com/08vXUIQiN9 — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) February 9, 2017

The next likely stop for the case is the Supreme Court, which is currently evenly split between four liberal and four conservative justices. A 4-4 tie would leave the Ninth Circuit’s ruling in place.

Trump responded with typical understatement.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Read the full opinion here.