The Ninth Circuit just refused to reinstate Donald Trump’s Muslim ban
In a unanimous decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled against reinstating Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban on Thursday.
The case, State of Washington v. Trump, was decided by a three-judge panel. It was heard after the Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit to lift the temporary suspension of Trump’s executive order, which bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Thursday’s ruling means that, for now, the ban is still suspended.
The three judges appeared to have rejected virtually all of the federal government’s arguments in its decision.
The next likely stop for the case is the Supreme Court, which is currently evenly split between four liberal and four conservative justices. A 4-4 tie would leave the Ninth Circuit’s ruling in place.
Trump responded with typical understatement.
Read the full opinion here.