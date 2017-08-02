People are demanding the GOP #LetLizSpeak after Warren silenced for quoting Coretta Scott King

After Senate Republicans silenced their colleague, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, on Tuesday night for reading Coretta Scott King’s decades-old letter opposing Sen. Jeff Sessions, Twitter users rallied around Warren with the hashtag #LetLizSpeak.

Warren was reading the letter King sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986 voicing her “strong opposition” to Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship. Although Democrats tried to appeal Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s invoking an arcane Senate rule against impugning fellow senators to silence Warren, they didn’t have the necessary votes.

Warren, for her part, stepped outside and finished reading King’s letter on Facebook Live, which has since been viewed more than 4.5 million times.

The dust-up didn’t play well on Twitter, where elected officials and their constituents urged the Senate GOP to #LetLizSpeak.

It is demeaning to the memory of Coretta Scott King and harmful to the process for the Republicans to silence @SenWarren. #LetLizSpeak — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2017

This just happened: @SenateGOP censured @senwarren for reading letter from Coretta Scott King. Unbelievable. RT if you agree: #LetLizSpeak! — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 8, 2017

A week ago Repubs defended a Neo Nazi's free speech.

Now they silence a female senator for reading a letter from MLK's widow…#LetLizSpeak — Brad Collins (@BradleyCollins) February 8, 2017

"Rules against criticizing other Senators cannot apply when you are DEBATING THE NOMINATION OF A SENATOR!" — Sen Murphy #letlizspeak — Betsy (@Finallyonhere) February 8, 2017

Sen @ChrisMurphyCT: the GOP's stifling of Senator Warren's speech is "not right and frankly it will have the opposite effect." #LetLizSpeak pic.twitter.com/EQ7yehWVHA — Fusion (@Fusion) February 8, 2017

Instead of silencing Senator Warren,she goes into the hall & reads Coretta King's whole letter on Facebook w/3.2 Million views #letlizspeak — #KindnessMatters (@sunsouders) February 8, 2017

So let me get this straight. POTUS can tweet insults at senators, fed judges, etc. but Warren is silenced for reading a letter? #letlizspeak — Perk Henderson (@firstperk) February 8, 2017

McConnell explained his rationale for using Senate rule 19 by saying Warren “was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” which also became a rallying cry for her supporters.

"Nevertheless, she persisted" is the summarized story of each woman in history who made a stand against injustice.#LetLizSpeak — Najwa Tannous (@NTnewsociety) February 8, 2017

#LetLizSpeak I didn't think I could respect @SenWarren any more than I already did, but here I am, more INSPIRED than ever #ShePersists — Katie Anne (@KatieAnne6777) February 8, 2017

The Senate is expected to vote on Sessions’ confirmation as US Attorney General later today.