Donald Trump just revealed he’s a big fan of the ‘EASY D’
President Donald J. Trump, leader of the free world, made a tweet ostensively about immigration on Wednesday afternoon. But it was also about the D.
At press time, it was impossible to divine exactly what “EASY D” our president had on his mind. Sure, you could let him take the easy way out with the sports interpretation–something something “easy defense”–or perhaps “decision.”
But as the country (metaphorically) burns to the ground, I’m not about to ignore the gift that we’ve been given.
@realDonaldTrump Easy D! That’s my nickname for you!
— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) February 8, 2017
@realDonaldTrump EASY D, is that your new hip hop name?!
— Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) February 8, 2017
Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for Easy D.
— Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 8, 2017
Someone better ask about this at the press briefing. “Sean, is the president still waiting for easy D? How long does he plan to wait for D?”
— Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) February 8, 2017
Easy D pic.twitter.com/kwbq4qpwHW
— delrayser (@delrayser) February 8, 2017
Easy D doesn’t come for free, she’s a real lady, and as for me, ha you’ll see, slam your body down and wind it all around, slam your body do
— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) February 8, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Scare me daddy.
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 8, 2017
Check out sex tape https://t.co/KIFsMKbMMD
— Spicer’s Venmo Feed (@ProfJeffJarviss) February 8, 2017
I’m sorry about this.
. @realDonaldTrump Who doesn’t love waiting for some EASY D?
— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) February 8, 2017