who loves that D

Donald Trump just revealed he’s a big fan of the ‘EASY D’

By Katherine Krueger
AP/Mark J. Terrill

President Donald J. Trump, leader of the free world, made a tweet ostensively about immigration on Wednesday afternoon. But it was also about the D.

At press time, it was impossible to divine exactly what “EASY D” our president had on his mind. Sure, you could let him take the easy way out with the sports interpretation–something something “easy defense”–or perhaps “decision.”

But as the country (metaphorically) burns to the ground, I’m not about to ignore the gift that we’ve been given.

I’m sorry about this.

