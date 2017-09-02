White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, not wanting to miss out on all the fun that his colleague Kellyanne Conway has been having, referenced a nonexistent terror attack in Atlanta on at least three separate occasions late last month—before suddenly claiming that he had been trying to refer to the Orlando massacre.

In two interviews and a press briefing, Spicer referenced an attack in the Georgia city, a gaffe closely timed with Conway’s getting generally roasted for using the fake “Bowling Green massacre” as an argument to back Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

During a January 29 segment on ABC News’ This Week, Spicer said:

What do we say to the family who loses somebody over a terroristic (sic)–to whether it’s Atlanta or San Bernardino or the Boston bomber? Those people, each of whom had gone out to a country and then come back.

Those remarks from Spicer, a fan of imaginative pronunciation , didn’t get much notice the first time around, but the trio of comments were first flagged by The Daily Beast

A day later, he did it again on MSNBC’s Morning Joe