Construction of the Dakota Access pipeline is officially back on

Energy Transfer Partners began construction on the final stretch of the Dakota Access pipeline Thursday morning after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that laid the groundwork for the project to be pushed through.

The Army Corps. of Engineers reversed their decision on Wednesday to halt construction and conduct an Environmental Impact Survey, issuing the permits the company needed to finish building the pipeline.

On Tuesday, despite months of widely reported protests Trump said that he didn’t think the project was controversial–going so far as to say he had not received “one call from anybody saying, ‘Oh that was a terrible thing you did.’ I haven’t had one call.”

Pres. Trump: 'I haven't had one call' complaining about Dakota pipeline. "I don't even think it was controversial." https://t.co/PINKVVPfov pic.twitter.com/G4TVXngJmP — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2017

As Trump was making his comments to reporters that he had not heard any dissent over the pipeline, Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II was in Washington, having traveled from North Dakota specifically to express his tribes’ concerns at a White House meeting the next morning. He told the Washington Post that soon after landing in DC on Tuesday afternoon, he learned that the pipeline would go ahead regardless of what he had to say.

“I just feel that I was slighted. I was disrespected. I think that I was set up,” Archambault told the paper. “My intention for meeting anyone in the White House who is willing to listen is to just share why there is a movement, why there is resistance. And help them understand all the wrongs that have been committed to my nation by this nation.”

Archambault said the tribe will mount further legal challenges to the pipeline and campaign for it to be shut down even after construction is completed.