President Donald Trump had a totally calm, measured reaction to the decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the temporary suspension of his Muslim travel ban.

Trump read the ruling carefully, and issued a sober statement about the proper role of the judiciary in settling constitu

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The president, everybody.