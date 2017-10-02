The New England Patriots boycott of Donald Trump is growing and growing

In the days following the New England Patriots’ overtime upset victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl last Sunday, two Patriots, Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty, announced they would not be making the ceremonial visit to the White House to visit President Donald Trump—for political reasons. Well now, as BuzzFeed first noted, four more Patriots have joined the cause.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower backed out Wednesday, telling ESPN, “Been there done that.” Running back LeGarrette Blount told The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday that he didn’t feel welcome at the White House. Defensive tackle Alan Branch mentioned wanting to celebrate with his kids instead of with Trump. Defensive end Chris Long tweeted about his boycott yesterday, after a New York Daily News columnist posted an open letter to him.

All of the players are black with the exception of Long, who voiced support for Colin Kaepernick and other NFL members who joined him in his protest of the national anthem.

James White, who scored the winning touchdown on Sunday told Sirius XM NFL Radio that he is mulling the decision to visit the White House over and will “wait ’til the time comes and decide then.”

It’s kind of amazing that these NFL players are taking more of a stand than Lady Gaga did, but there you are.