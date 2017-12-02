Leslie Jones really, really wants to be Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Alec Baldwin was back hosting Saturday Night Live for a record 17th time, along with a deranged administration of Melissa McCarthy as an unhinged Sean Spicer and Kate McKinnon as both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a spotlight-obsessed Kellyanne Conway stalking Jake Tapper.

But the surprise of the night was Leslie Jones angling to become next in line to play President Donald Trump should Baldwin step away from the role. That didn’t go over too well with practically everyone on the set, including boss Lorne Michaels.

But there’s something so twisted and appealing about seeing Jones in a Trump clown suit that we think she just might have a shot. Don’t give up, Leslie. We got you. You’re gonna be yuuuuge.