With North Korea testing a ballistic missile, thin-skinned Trump responds by trolling Mark Cuban

Somebody needs to take Twitter away from Donald Trump. With Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wrapping up a visit with the U.S. president in which the two, according to Trump, are now BFF, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thought it a timely moment to send a message to the two by firing off a test missile into the Sea of Japan.

To be fair, Trump and Abe held a hastily arranged press conference on North Korea late Saturday, in which the U.S. president said, “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent,” making no mention of the other country that might be affected by a North Korean missile test—South Korea.

But with that out of the way, the president moved on to more pressing issues Sunday morning: trolling Dallas Mavericks owner and reality TV rival Mark Cuban on Twitter, for no apparent reason other than Cuban is an outspoken critic of the president.

In the tweet, Trump claims that Cuban backed him “big-time,” but Trump wasn’t interested, apparently because the president believes the business mogul and philanthropist isn’t “smart enough.”

The only recent criticism Cuban lobbed at the president was a fairly banal Feb. 10 story in the Forth Worth Star Telegram in which Cuban discusses the delicate balance of being a CEO and having someone like Trump in the White House:

You want to make nice with the president because you’re a public company and you have shareholders, and it’s hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It’s not an easy position to be in.

Not exactly vitriolic, but Cuban seems to have gotten underneath the president’s skin long ago, last year calling Trump “batshit crazy” and a “jagoff.” And while Cuban did meet with then-candidate Trump, there’s no indication he backed the Republican candidate “big-time,” considering Cuban ended up endorsing Hillary Clinton.

In response to the presidential trolling, Twitter did as Twitter does, calling out Trump for his absurd tirade.