Watch Sen. Al Franken acknowledge that even GOP colleagues are worried about Trump’s mental health

Democratic Senator and former comedian Al Franken was dead serious Sunday morning when he told CNN State of the Union host Jake Tapper that “a few” of his Republican colleagues in the Senate are concerned about President Donald Trump’s mental health.

Tapper’s question about the president’s fitness for office follows a Franken interview on Friday with Real Time host Bill Maher, in which the Minnesota senator said, “Some [senators] will say that he’s not right mentally. And then some are harsher.”

He added, “I’ve heard some great concern about the president’s temperament.”

On CNN, Franken went further with that narrative, saying, “We all have this suspicion that, you know, he lies a lot, he says things that aren’t true, that’s the same as lying I guess.”

Franken specifically referred to Trump’s false claims that 3-5 million people committed voter fraud in the 2016 election, causing the president to lose the popular vote.

But it’s not just Trump repeating these false claims. White House policy adviser Stephen Miller made the rounds of the Sunday morning TV news shows to boisterously double down on the same lie, telling ABC This Week host George Stephanopoulos that, “The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state,” The Hill reported.”

Referring to Trump’s behavior, Franken said, “That is not the norm.” He did not, however, mention any of his GOP colleagues by name, though we can guess who some of them are.

Watch the exchange: