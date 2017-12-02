Damn, Frank Ocean just went IN on the Grammys

If there’s one person I didn’t expect to make a splash at the Grammys, it’s Frank Ocean. The Blonde singer boycotted the awards this year, declining to submit the album for consideration, but today he took to Tumblr after two Grammys producers criticized Ocean’s 2013 performance.

Ocean went off in the post, stating he didn’t think the Grammys were an accurate representation of what success looks like before going on to criticize the awards for giving Taylor Swift’s 1989 Album of the Year over Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly (let’s be real, that was fucked up.) In the post, he wrote:

Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that. I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. Blonde sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted, and independent… that’s my tribute. I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of the year for a while to see who gets the top honour and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting Album of the Year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep. Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from, then I’m all for it. Have a good night.”

Damn, Frank.