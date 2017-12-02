HASHTAG NO DAPL

Michael Jackson’s daughter just used the Grammys to protest the Dakota Access pipeline

By Katherine Krueger
Katherine Krueger

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, used her moment introducing a performance by Daft Punk and The Weeknd at Sunday night’s Grammy awards to speak out against the Dakota Access pipeline.

“We could use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest,” Jackson said as the crowd cheered. “Hashtag no DAPL!”

The moment, which came shortly after Jennifer Lopez opened the show by quoting Toni Morrison, was an early indication that the stars of the night were going to use whatever platform they had to get political.

