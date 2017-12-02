If you thought the Grammys flubbed a huge opportunity to take an unbridled, unadulterated hit at President Donald Trump (you tried, Katy, it’s fine), A Tribe Called Quest and friends showed up to save the whole thing—and teach us all how the hell it is done.

Right after Adele won Song of the Year over Beyoncé, the Queen’s sister Solange introduced ATCQ, who initially paid tribute to Phife Dawg before launching into the performance. Joined by Anderson .Paak, ATCQ performed “Moving Backwards,” and “Award Tour” before Consequence and Busta Rhymes showed up to perform “We The People” from their 2016 album We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service

“I want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States,” Rhymes said during his performance with the group. “I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. When we come together…”

Then a wall literally came down on the stage, and a diverse group of normal people marched through aisles and onto stage. At the end of the performance, every person on stage raised their fists in the air, chanting, “Resist!”

That is how you send a message. Watch:

A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak deliver politically charged performance at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/NrDeSEvovh pic.twitter.com/hsEUCKRwF8 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017